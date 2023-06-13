St. Mary of the Visitation church holds Corpus Christi Procession in Houlton

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The St. Mary of the Visitation Church held a Corpus Christi Procession yesterday through the town of Houlton. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

Many who are involved with the St Mary of the Visitation church in Houlton took part in the Corpus Christi Procession. For several centuries, universal catholic churches have held processions honoring and celebrating the presence of Jesus and the most holy sacrament of the altar, the Holy Eucharist.

Father Kevin Martin, Pastor of St. Mary of the Visitation in Houlton, says “Corpus Christi is the Latin words for the bodies and body of Christ, Corpus Christi. And so in our liturgical calendar, we celebrate annually, usually the second Sunday of June this feast. It has been such held universally and celebrated world wide since 1264.”

Martin says that this procession was brought back after a few years off. The procession celebrated the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass at the church then proceed down Main Street in Houlton. The procession made stops at Monument Park and Pierce Parks for prayer and reflection. Martin mentions the importance of having this procession is to be witnesses to Christ.

Father Kevin Martin: “We believe that our public witness to Christ is important in helping other people to discover and realize that there is a God that loves them and who cares deeply about them. And so that is what really the significance of the celebration is all about in helping others to recognize God in their life and to give their life to Him.”

Martin says what makes the procession special is to honor and to recognize the gift of God’s presence in people’s lives.

Father Kevin Martin: “That people of faith firmly really believe in the presence of God in their life, and we believe that to it makes it special because when we receive Jesus to the Holy Eucharist we are strengthened to bear witness. To go into the world and do what we do, living our life every day in the working world, and sharing Him with others.”

Even though it rained throughout the week, the rain was able to stop on Sunday so people could carry on a tradition in the church. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

