Two Mexican Nationals Plead Guilty to Entering the United States After Prior Removal

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -

In separate hearings, two Mexican nationals pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Bangor to entering the United States after a prior removal.

According to court records, in April 2023, Manuel Bonilla Davila, 38, and Eduardo Ruiz Rojas, 36, were each discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Aroostook County, a short distance from the international boundary. Immigration records showed that both men had been previously removed from the U.S.—Davila in March 2011 in Texas and Rojas in September 2019 in Arizona. Neither man had obtained the express consent of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reapply for admission.

Davila and Rojas each face up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine. They will be sentenced after the completion of presentence investigation reports by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district judge will determine any sentences after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Border Patrol investigated the cases.

