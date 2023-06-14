Abortion in Maine Part 3 : Medical Professionals Discuss “Morals/Ethics” and “Concerns/Views” on LD 1619

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -No change yet in the status of LD 1619 , the bill that could reshape Maine’s abortion law. In part 3 of his series on Abortion in Maine Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard Continues his conversation with Medical Professionals on both both sides of the issue about changes this law could bring.

LD 1619 is a bill that has garnered a lot of attention on both sides of the issue from a legal, medical, and moral/ethical standpoint. Dr Andrea pelletier and Dr.Danae Kershner both acknowledge but have differing opinions on just how this law will impact morals and ethics.

Dr. Andrea Pelletier - medical director - planned parenthood nne “pregnant people just like all people were moral decision makers we all humans we are making moral and ethical decisions about our lives our health and our pregnancies all the time and every day and it’s this fabricated scenario is also presuming pregnant people are careless and not able to make moral unethical decisions about their pregnancies”

Dr. Danae Kershner - doctor of osteopathic medicine " so you know the thought process is that a mom will decide to end her child’s life but when life is can be extinguished rather easily we can do it for many reasons how do you practically kill a child at that size in that age and you know there’s only a few ways but to think of actually having to carry this out and and the means and the mechanisms is really abhorrent you know it’s along the same lines of an execution of you know a person living outside the womb you know you know beheading or these sorts of things”

Dr. Kershner adds she thinks both currently and under LD 1619, medical professionals aren’t doing enough to inform their patients about the procedure they are thinking of undergoing.

Dr. Kershner " and I think a lot of it will depend on the awareness of people about what’s actually going on and I think it’s important that people are educated you know we in medicine we are required to give informed consent before we perform procedures on people they have to understand what’s going on they have to understand the their condition what the risks and benefits are if we simply use terminology like tissue or mass this doesn’t really reflect the fact that this is a growing child in a mother’s womb this is more like sounds like a cancer or tumor which is not the case at all

Dr. Pelletier says a positive of LD 1619 is less data will be collected from patients.

Dr. Pelletier “I think the other pieces of the legislation that we didn’t really talk about are the data collection requirements and the criminalization of abortion which I think those pieces in themselves are going to be huge and that the data collection piece it’s really hard to talk to a woman or a pregnant patient who is going through an abortion procedure especially in a desired pregnancy situation and then have to ask them how many years of education have you had and all these other non-consequential questions for just this buy a state a collection that really has no significance at all so eliminate so we still want to collect data and anything that’s appropriate to collect”

This conversation underscores the ongoing debate surrounding abortion ethics and the potential impact of legislation on pregnant individuals. Cb,ns8

