Acadian Village in Van Buren opens for season

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - The Acadian Village in Van Buren is open for the season.

Dozens of community members came out for the event Wednesday, which included a mass in French at the village chapel followed by a reception with refreshments.

John Pluto, president of Heritage Vivant, the group that operates the village, says he’s excited for another opportunity to take visitors on a tour through Acadian history.

“They can appreciate the sacrifice that people made,” Pluto said. “They can appreciate how they had to do things without modern equipment, without modern communication and transportation. They basically carved a place to live out of the forest.”

The village is open from noon to five p.m. seven days a week from now until mid-September. It features 17 historic structures and replicas that showcase the unique aspects and difficulties of the life of the Acadian people centuries ago. For more information, visit the Acadian Village Facebook page.

