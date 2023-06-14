Actor John Amos says he’s not in ICU despite daughter’s report

John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.
John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.(Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In spite of what his daughter says, 83-year-old actor John Amos said he is doing well in a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

Last month, Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, shared on Instagram that he was fighting for his life in the ICU.

Shannon Amos also wrote that her father was abused by a caregiver at his Colorado home.

The “Good Times” and “Coming to America” star disputes the information, saying his life was never in danger, and he’s not in intensive care.

He also said he wants his daughter to stop the GoFundMe campaign she started with a goal of raising $500,000 for him.

Colorado state investigators said they received an allegation that Amos could be the victim of a crime.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temple Theatre
Changes ahead for the Houlton Temple Theatre
Multiple Drug Trafficking Arrests Made in Fort Fairfield: Fentanyl Seized in Traffic Stops
Strawberry Shortcake
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce moves location of Strawberry Shortcake Day
Crosswinds
Crosswinds Residential Care Facility visits Fort Kent Elementary School
Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge still expected to open late fall
Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge still expected to open late fall

Latest News

Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at...
18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’
LD 1619
Abortion in Maine Part 3 : Medical Professionals Discuss “Morals/Ethics” and “Concerns/Views” on LD 1619
PI PRIDE
Presque Isle names June 2023 ‘Pride Month’
Law Enforcement Staffing
County staff shortages: law enforcement are not immune