Clouds Stick Around with Isolated Shower Chances

Vanessa's Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. While we started yesterday off with more sunshine , we saw a quick increase in cloud cover going through the evening hours with some scattered showers developing mainly in points west. Shower chances will stick around going throughout today however I am expecting the shower activity to stay isolated.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

We have another interesting weather setup this morning with a stronger area of low pressure still sitting well to our west bringing some heavier bands of rain to portions of the Midwest. This system will likely keep rain showers and some chances for thunderstorms in the forecast throughout most of the work week and into the weekend. The good thing about the rain is that it will prevent the smoky skies from continuing compared to what we have seen the past couple of days also resulting in our air quality levels going back down.

Visibility
Visibility(WAGM)

Because of the presence of some moisture in air from this next system and some humidity in the air, some of us are waking up to some patchy areas of fog. We have seen some more dense fog developing into areas to the south with visibility under that ten mile mark closer to five miles. If you are traveling in points south you will want to give yourself some extra time heading out the door as visibility has been reduced.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

With shower chances remaining in the forecast throughout the daytime, it results in our temperatures falling back towards the average high mark into the upper 60s and low 70s.Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover does stick around throughout the morning hours. Computer models have been trending at the morning hours remaining dry with the exception of some isolated showers. A lot of the shower chances going throughout the daytime will stay pretty isolated resulting in very light rainfall accumulations. That will also be the trend heading into the overnight hours. Even though we won’t see much in terms of rainfall today, you will want the umbrella and the rain jacket with you. Tonight the cloud cover once again works in our favor to keep some of our daytime heating and we stay in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook(WAGM)

Tomorrow will likely be the better chance for seeing any thunderstorms developing. The Storm Prediction Center has shaded in the areas most favorable for severe thunderstorms developing and that does include the county. Based on model runs those chances will stay isolated and centered mainly towards the evening hours. That does result in our high temperatures for the daytime staying right near the average high mark. Areas that don’t see the thunderstorms will continue to see some chances for lighter rain showers. And rain showers do stick around throughout the work week cooling off our temperatures by the weekend.

For more on this morning’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

