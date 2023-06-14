County staff shortages: law enforcement are not immune

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are facing staff shortages, and those in the County are not immune.

According to local law enforcement, there are a few key factors likely driving this, including the long recruitment process, dangers of the job, salaries, and the stress of the staff shortages themselves. The workload for law enforcement in the County has increased in the last year, with calls in Presque Isle nearly doubling.

Deputy Chief Chris Hayes, of the Presque Isle Police Department, commented: “At Presque Isle alone, we used to average 7000 calls for the last 20 straight years. We’re now averaging between 12 and 13 thousand calls. So with increased call volume comes increased danger.”

The increase in workload is not unique to Presque Isle, either, as Commander Peter Johnson of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office observed. He said: “As the smaller local PD’s are unable to attract staff, that they’ve closed down their PD’s, in a couple of cases such as Van Buren and Limestone, and then those calls end up being absorbed by the Sheriff’s Office.”

Along with the dangers of the job, the financial compensation may not be desirable to those who are struggling with the current cost of living crisis. Lt. Brian Harris of the Maine State Police noted, “We like to say, ‘if you want to be rich, don’t get into law enforcement’. You’ll be rich with your community involvement and making a difference, you won’t be rich with your paycheck at the end of the day.”

Additionally, Chief Deputy Hayes suggests younger people are less likely to pursue a career in law enforcement than past generations. He stated, “I think the new generation think about, you know, they think about the cost of living, they think about a better job, they think about safety, they think about all of those things. There is an easier way to make money out there.”

Officers are working hard to find a solution to the staff shortage, offering employees better wages, retirement systems, mental health support, and differential compensation. They are hopeful these initiatives, along with more discussions around finding the solution, will eventually solve the problem.

