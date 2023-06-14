First Responders Run

Students of the CJ and EMT classes at Caribou tech run a 5k to celebrate the end of their classes.(Cecilia Morin)
By Cecilia Morin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Students from the Caribou Tech EMT and Criminal Justice classes took a run to celebrate the completion of courses today.  The run kicked off at the Caribou Tech Center, with officers and first responders joining the students to show their support for these aspiring individuals. Cecilia Morin caught up with the group during the celebration.

These folks are celebrating a special milestone…the completion of EMT and Criminal Justice classes at the Caribou Tech Center.

Jesse: “This is an incredible event and I’m really glad to see the support from the staff and the students as well in this event it’s really intended to highlight wellness for both our future first responders and our current first responders that are here supporting us.”

Rene: “I always get excited to see students celebrate their success and I think a lot of students that are in the criminal justice and EMT classes have already made their plans for the future and a lot of them want to be paramedics and a lot of them want to get into the criminal justice system”

The weather cooperated for the run that brought together students and first responders.

Sophia: “Just getting out with friends and like being out in the community this is kind of like our last hoorah for the year so it’s definitely good just to have like one last thing with everybody.”

Karson: “It’s really nice out so I was hoping for some good weather which came out good and I’m excited to go run by the community school.”

Joining the run was Eric Dickinson who is a Firefighter Paramedic. Eric has had many students shadow him.  He says there is a big need for more students to want careers like his.

Eric: “We have such a shortage right now and all First Responders fields, police, firefighters, EMS and not only that even volunteers fire departments and this is a good way to have these kids come out here and get a feel for it.”

The students and staff started at the Caribou Tech Center and ended their 5k back at the center. They were cheered on by other students at the Community School.  Both Gorneault and Belanger hope to continue this run and events like it in the future.  Cecilia Morin, NewsSource 8

