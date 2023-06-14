Husson students host virtual cancer wellness workshop for Aroostook County residents

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Five Husson University students pursuing doctoral degrees in physical therapy and assistant professor Michelle Slike spent the past year organizing a workshop in cancer wellness. It was designed to aid a population in need and also give the students a valuable learning experience.

As future physical therapists, it’s not put out there a lot for what we can really do to impact someone’s life, especially when they are diagnosed with cancer,” said Ashley Cummings, one of the students who worked on the project. “So I think that was a big thing for us, just recognizing the importance of what we’re going to do.”

The workshop was originally scheduled to be held at Nothern Maine Community College in Presque Isle. It was moved virtual to accommodate more participants and allow those who are immunocompromised to attend comfortably.

Slike is originally from Houlton and previously served as an adjunct professor at University of Maine at Presque Isle, so for her the workshop is an opportunity to give back to the county.

“I’ve actually had family members affected by cancer and numerous patients, so I know the struggles that they go through, and there’s a lot that we can do to help them,” Slike said. “This presentation basically is going to give them the tools they need to give them a better sense of self control and also give them the ability to improve quality of life, whether they’re doing treatment, whether they’re 20 years post treatment.”

She says that her biggest advice for those impacted is just to keep moving.

“There’s a lot of exercises you can do. Honestly just walking. Swimming is great. And also, really trying to take care of yourself not just physically but also mentally, so things like yoga, there’s breathing techniques, there’s energy conservation techniques that you can learn.”

Slike stressed the importance of being proactive in pursuing wellness and reaching out if you need help.

“There’s always help out there, and don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it,” Slike said. “Cancer’s a tough thing. It’s a lot for the person going through it, it’s a lot for the caregivers, so I think there’s a lot of resources that people aren’t aware of. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there, ask questions, because there’s a lot you can do in the end to help yourself.”

She added that Saturday's presentation was recorded and is available to anyone interested by contacting her. Cameron Levasseur, Newssource 8.

