Maine DOE Awards additional $800,000 in ‘Strengthening Maine’s Workforce’ Education and Training Grants

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Six additional Strengthening Maine Workforce grants totaling $800,000 have been announced by the Maine Department of Education (DOE).  The funding will go toward developing workforce training initiatives, addressing workforce shortages, and expanding English language acquisition services. These grants will be used all over the state of Maine.

The funding for these grants is from Governor Mills’ ‘Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, which is a plan to invest roughly $1 billion in Federal funds to improve the lives of Maine people and families, assist businesses, and establish a strong economy for the future.

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin says, “These grants will provide Maine workers with the skills, knowledge, and pathways they need while helping employers address critical workforce shortages. Adult Education programs serve as a hub connecting learners and employers and strengthening Maine’s workforce.”

These grants will particularly help the multilingual learner population in Maine, as they will provide academic and advising services and assist learners with finding training and employment opportunities.

Aroostook County projects have benefited from these grants in the past, including the SAD 1 Adult & Community Education’s Aroostook Hospitality Workforce Training Program that was awarded $398,408 last October.

The recipients of the June 2023 grants are as follows:

Bangor Adult & Community Education: Increasing ELL Opportunities in Greater Bangor  Total award amount: $93,396

Augusta Adult & Community Education: Maine General Health ELL Programming  Total award amount: $91,602

OOB/Saco Adult & Community Education: Healthcare and Retail Career Pathways for New Mainers  Total award amount: $200,000

Lewiston Adult Education: Integrated Skills-Based Pipeline Pathways to Employment  Total award amount: $200,000

Mid Maine Regional Adult & Community Education: Clinical Medical Assistant Program Expansion  Total award amount: $82,650

Merrymeeting Adult Education: Healthcare Certification Courses for New Mainers  Total award amount: $129,126

