Multiple Drug Trafficking Arrests Made in Fort Fairfield: Fentanyl Seized in Traffic Stops

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at approximately 7:00PM, Fort Fairfield Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Bryant Pond Road in Fort Fairfield for a traffic infraction. Officers made contact with the male driver who was identified as Daniel Boucher (36) of Presque Isle and Cierra Soucier (30) of Fort Fairfield. As the officers were speaking to the driver, Soucier began to leave the scene on the traffic stop on foot while attempting to conceal items. Soucier was detained and found to be in possession of Fentanyl. While this was happening, Boucher attempted to flee the scene on foot and was caught and detained by the officers on scene. Subsequent to an investigation and items found within the vehicle, Officers arrested Daniel Boucher for aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs, refusal to submit to arrest or detention and a probation violation. Boucher was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. Soucier was arrested for trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release. Soucier was just arrested four days prior by the Caribou Police Dept. for possession of scheduled drugs. Soucier was transported to the Caribou Police Dept. for holding pending a court appearance.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at approximately 11:00PM, Fort Fairfield Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a subject on Elm Street in Fort Fairfield for a traffic violation. Officers made contact with Timothy Hersey (40) of Caribou. Hersey tried to flee the scene of the traffic stop on foot and was caught and detained by the officers on scene. Subsequent to an investigation, Hersey was arrested and charged with refusal to submit to arrest or detention, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs. Hersey was found to be in possession of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. Hersey was transported to the Caribou Police Dept. where he was able to post bail. Hersey posted a $5,000.00 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear in Presque Isle Unified Court on August 9, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.