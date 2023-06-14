Presque Isle International Airport staying busy as Summer approaches

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - People are traveling again and The Presque Isle International Airport seeing their best year since well before the pandemic. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter how this good news will impact the future of the airport.

Summer is almost officially here and as schools get out, many are starting to travel. Scott Wardwell, the Airport Director at the Presque Isle International Airport, says the airport has been staying busy.

Scott Wardwell: “Year to date, we are having the best year since the year 2000. We have added two additional flights per week. So on Saturdays and Sundays, instead of just one departure and one arrival, we have two departures and two arrivals each day. And I think that’s a result of how we have been doing.”

Wardwell adds, at the end of June, the schedule for the early evening flight will be moved to the afternoon. And it isn’t just County folks increasing their patronage of the airport.

Scott Wardwell: “Certainly the Canadians are coming back, they were in the whole COVID-19 restrictions longer than we were. As they have exited out of those restrictions, we have seen a very big increase in them.”

According to Wardwell, the Airport’s contract with United through the U.S Department of Transportation has been going well and he expects the contract to be renewed when it runs out next year.

Scott Wardwell: “It actually concludes May 2024, the end of May. Essentially with how well things are performing, I would suspect that United will put in a bid for the next two years.”

There are some new construction projects going on at the airport.

Scott Wardwell: “We are just doing some smaller projects. Now we are working on the first building, the design of the first building in our aerospace research part. We are hoping that kicks off in late summer, early fall. And that will be huge for us, and we are in the design stages of our terminal as well.”

Wardwell expects things to get busier at the Airport throughout the summer with July and August being the two busiest months of the year. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

