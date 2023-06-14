Presque Isle names June 2023 ‘Pride Month’

By Rothery Sullivan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - June 2023 has officially been named ‘LGBTQIAS2+ Pride Month’ by the City of Presque Isle.

The updated acronym includes those of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and Two-Spirit identities.

This proclamation was pushed forward by members of Pride Aroostook to ensure that people who want to attend the Pride Festival this year in Presque Isle know it will be a safe event that is supported by both the city and community. The proclamation will be followed by an official flag raising at the City Hall in the upcoming weeks. Kalisto, a board member for Pride Aroostook, says the public flag raising is significant. They said, “I think that raising a Pride flag in a county, and in a city like Houlton or Presque Isle, let’s people know that we’re here, we’re welcome, we’re not going away.”

Currently Presque Isle is the only community making the proclamation, but Kalisto hopes other communities will follow suit. The Aroostook County Pride Festival will take place this upcoming Saturday, June 17th, at the Riverside Pavilion in Presque Isle.

