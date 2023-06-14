Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Return Tomorrow, with Cooler Temperatures in Store for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After a nicer than expected start to the day with some sunshine, cloud cover increased going through the afternoon hours, resulting in mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers mainly over western parts of the county. Showers are possible over eastern spots later tonight, before more shower and thunderstorm chances return for tomorrow. The area of low pressure responsible for this rainfall continues to sit over parts of New York this evening. This low will eventually push east and over the state during the day tomorrow, providing shower chances before some possible clearing is expected by Friday. The weekend right now still looks wet, with rain shower chances and cooler temperatures both Saturday and Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The dew point trend during the day today shows how dew points have been in the upper 50s and lower 60s for much of the day. This has left much of the region with a stickiness in the air. Expect another sticky day tomorrow with shower and thunderstorm chances, before drier air returns to the region Friday. Dew points are expected to fall back into the lower 50s, and stay in the lower 50s through the weekend, which is good news for folks who don’t like the humidity, but will also result in cooler temperatures over the weekend.

Dew Point Trend (Next 4 Days) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows shower chances remaining in the forecast. Once we get past midnight tonight, shower chances appear more possible over eastern parts of the county. This will continue to be the case into tomorrow morning, with showers tapering off for most spots during the morning hours of Thursday. Low temperatures tonight are once again expected to be on the mild side. Lows look to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. This is only a few degrees cooler from where temperatures are this evening. Southeasterly winds will have little impact on temperatures during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Shower chances diminish during the morning hours of Thursday, with breaks in the clouds possible mid to late morning. Any breaks in the clouds that we do see will help instability and shower chances during the afternoon hours. The latest computer models once again show the better chance for showers centering over western parts of the county, with shower chances spreading eastward mid to late afternoon. Right now the risk for severe weather is low, with a general risk for thunderstorms possible across the county. High temperatures tomorrow will once again be right around average for this time of year. High temperatures look to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most spots. Southerly winds could be gusty at times during the afternoon hours in any showers or downpours that we see.

For more details on this evening's forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article.

