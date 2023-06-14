Uncovering Lacrosse: Understanding the Game Inside Out

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) -Varsity lacrosse made its debut this Spring. As a relatively new sport in the county, Newssource 8′s Jonathon Eigenmann interviewed a varsity lacrosse coach to explore the ins and outs

Adam Simoes, Boys Varsity Lacrosse Head Coach:” The sport of lacrosse is much like hockey but on grass but then you have to take into account, it has movements just like basketball because you set picks and slips and there’s shooting; its like hockey because you can go around the net, so its really a combination. And then you take fundamentals from any sport, like soccer, and setting up the triangle for passing and shooting and setting up plays”.

Lacrosse games vary based on level and gender. Boys’ games typically have four 12-minute quarters, while girls’ games consist of two 25-minute halves. Scoring earns one point per goal, with the professional level allowing for two-point goals. The field dimensions range from 110 to 120 yards in length and 60 yards in width. The Moose team usually plays on the Houlton soccer field, with some variations.

Adam Simoes:” In Lacrosse we have two offensive ends and so you have to get the ball into that offensive end in a certain period of time, once you get it in there, you can play all the way out. And then its like basketball, you can’t go back over half-line or half-field or else the other teams going to get the ball”.

In lacrosse, boys’ teams have 10 players and girls’ teams have 12 players on the field, including the goalie. The team composition typically includes attackmen, midfielders, and defenders.

Adam Simoes:” The attack men are typically are your scorers, people that are well skilled with the stick and then your midfielders are your runners, but also have good stick skills. But they also have to defend as well as play offense. So they overlap. And then your defenders are typically your people that can keep people away from the net and then your goalie, Oh my gosh, I don’t know how they do it, but they do it. They get in front of that ball that’s coming at them anywhere from 60 to 100 miles per hour”.

There is essential equipment for lacrosse, which Simoes says the boys are more equipped with than girls due to the differences between the physicality and contact allowed.

Adam Simoes:” of course, need a stick. That’s the great thing about the sport. So you have two types of sticks for the men. You have a shorter stick. That would be your midfielder and attack, but then you have this longer stick that measures about six feet in length for the defenders.Right. And so that so that they can keep you away from the goal. For the men you can notice that there’s a good deep pocket for the ball to stand for the ladies, their pocket is a little bit less, less deep. So in essence, sometimes the ladies are better cradles and stick handlers than our guys because it’s harder to keep that ball in the stick if you move on to. For men’s, we use a chest protector, elbow pads and gloves. And of course, for men you need a cup. Very important, that differs from the ladies. They just typically wear goggles.

While helmets are not mandatory in girls’ lacrosse, players have the option to wear them if they deem it necessary.

We will have more insights on lacrosse rules, penalties, and techniques on a future newssource 8 at 6 sportscast.

