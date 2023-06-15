High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony

The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after playing in this year's championship game.(Victor Central School District,)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, N.Y. (Gray News) - A school district in New York held a special graduation ceremony for a boy’s lacrosse team this week.

The Victor Central School District held a special ceremony on Monday night for the team where 21 players crossed the stage.

WHEC reports that the team missed the original commencement over the weekend because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The team lost the championship game by a point, but school leaders shared that it was their honor to hold the special ceremony.

“We had the honor of celebrating these incredible young men at a special graduation ceremony! Go Blue Devils!” school representatives said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Drug Trafficking Arrests Made in Fort Fairfield: Fentanyl Seized in Traffic Stops
Temple Theatre
Changes ahead for the Houlton Temple Theatre
Crosswinds
Crosswinds Residential Care Facility visits Fort Kent Elementary School
During the Annual Town Meeting, a Limestone resident requests information regarding the...
Limestone Town Meeting Recessed Until June 28th
Acadian Village
Acadian Village in Van Buren opens for season

Latest News

Man fakes his own death to see who truly cared for him, surprises funeral guests by showing up
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys...
Attorney General Garland to visit Minneapolis for ‘civil rights matter’ announcement
Man helps rescue woman who fell off trail near Multnomah Falls
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, daughter rescue woman who fell off waterfall trail in Oregon
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87