Limestone Town Meeting Recessed Until June 28th

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Town of Limestone’s Annual Town Meeting was derailed Wednesday evening due to resident concerns regarding budget figures listed in the meeting’s warrant.

The meeting came to a stall nearly as soon as it began, as residents had difficulty determining what the previous year’s Administrative costs were, with different figures listed between the warrant and an amendment that had been handed to voters, leading to confusion regarding weather or not this year’s costs would be an increase or decrease. In a rough estimate, Interim Town Manager Walter Elliot stated that, in regards to the overall budget, residents should expect to see an increase of around 6 mils.

“The way the figures are here, that you’ve got, there are about 3 or 4 sets of figures floating around out here and I don’t think you’re going to have enough time to get your ducks in order to come back in here tomorrow night and hold a meeting, we’re going to be right in the same boat again. I think you guys need to go back, come out with a new warrant, redo things and get your ducks lined up, and get ready for a meeting. You guys are no where near ready for a town meeting tonight. I’m just saying.” - Joe McLaughlin – Limestone Resident

By a 48-42 majority, residents voted to recess until 6:30 PM on June 28th to allow enough time for the town to issue a new warrant.

