President Biden signs Senator King bill to increase benefits for Veterans and military families

WASHINGTON, D. C. (WAGM) - President Biden signed into law U.S. Senator Angus King’s bipartisan legislation to increase benefits for 30,000 Maine veterans and their families Thursday.

The act, called the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Act of 2023, is aimed at helping Maine people keep up with the current rising prices. It’s goal is to further ensure that the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) disability compensation, surviving family member payments, and clothing allowances will obtain the same annual cost-of-living adjustment as Social Security.

VA’s benefits programs do not receive an automatic cost-of-living increase like other programs, such as Social Security, so the Veterans’ COLA Act of 2023 will aim to provide this increase for the next year. It will provide the following benefits:

Disability compensation for veterans with a rating of 10% or higher.

Special Benefit Allowance.

Includes payments to eligible veterans who receive an automobile allowance, a clothing allowance, or a Medal of Honor pension.

Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) for surviving spouses, DIC for surviving children, and supplemental DIC for surviving children.

DIC is the monthly rate of compensation paid to survivors of service members who die in the line of duty, or veterans who die from service-related injuries or diseases.

The bill was unanimously passed in the Senate in March, making it the first bill Senator King was able to push forward on behalf of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. On the passing of the bill, Senator King commented:

“As everyday costs for Maine veterans grow, we have a responsibility to make sure their benefits are keeping pace. This bipartisan benefit increase is an essential step to help ensure those who served aren’t struggling with their basic household budgets. I’m grateful that President Biden and my colleagues across Congress understood the importance of this bill and the obligation we all share to support our veterans. When Maine veterans open their benefits check next January, they’ll see that America has their back.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.