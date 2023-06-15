Presque Isle Police Department entrance closed for several weeks

Presque Isle Police
Presque Isle Police(Station)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The entrance to the Presque Isle Police Department at 43 North St. in Presque Isle is expected to be closed for the next three-to-four weeks as the building’s flooring is replaced, department officials said.

Officials ask the public to call their non-emergency line at 207-764-2532 rather than visit the building with all non-emergencies until the entrance re-opens.

In in event of an emergency, officials say to call 9-1-1.

