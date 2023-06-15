Senators look to expand access to milk in schools

(Pixabay via MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAGM) - Students may soon have more access to milk in school. 

U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King are sponsoring legislation that would expand students’ access, allowing them to have whole, reduced-fat, low-fat, and fat-free milk as options.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act aims to provide healthy milk options in schools, including flavored milk. Currently, flavored milk in schools must be fat-free, this act aims to allow low-fat (1%) flavored milk to be provided as an option.

This act aims to exempt milk from the USDA saturate fat limits that are outlined in the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act. Critically, nutritionists have concluded that whole dairy fats have no negative effect on a diet, while offering numerous benefits.

On the advantages of this act, Senator King commented, “Whole milk provides essential nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D, crucial for the growth and development of students”. He further noted that this act will not only help with students’ nutrition, but also will support local dairy farmers and thus help local economies.

In addition to Senator Collins and King, cosponsors of the act include U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roger Marshall M.D. (R-Kan.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Fetterman (R-Pa.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa.).

