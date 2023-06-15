Shower Chances Continue, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We have been dealing with some patchy fog and some drizzle this morning limiting our visibility especially overnight last night. A lot of the fog now has been centered to the eastern half of the county. Because we haven’t seen the fog lift just yet this morning, you will want to give yourself some extra travel time heading out the door this morning.

Dewpoints (WAGM)

One of the reasons we do have the presence of fog this morning is because we do have some moisture in the air from this system sitting just overhead and because of those temperatures matching close to the dewpoints. Dewpoints have been sitting in the upper 50s and low 60s making it feel a bit humid as well. I am expecting the humidity to stick around throughout the day and into tomorrow resulting in some patchy areas of fog developing this evening as well.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows two systems looking to impact the region through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend. The system looking to bring us some chances for showers and isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will eventually exit overnight However, our next system, is right on our doorstep to the west and that will briefly cool off our temperatures to below average in time for the weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

By this afternoon, we spend another day with highs near average into the upper 60s and low 70s. Going hour by hour for you, most of the morning remains fairly quiet with the exception of some pockets of drizzle and some scattered showers to the north. More of us will see shower activity developing just after the lunchtime hours. Because these showers for the most part will stay very light in nature I’m not expecting much in terms of additional rainfall totals. This will also be the best chance for any isolated thunderstorms developing. I’m not expecting them to become severe, but you will want to head indoors if you do hear any rumbles of thunder. Most shower chances fizzle out overnight leaving us with the lingering cloud cover. However, those thunderstorm chances will cool off our temperatures this evening falling back closer to that average low mark into the low to middle 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures stay into the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow. Computer models have been trending at drier conditions with some breaks in the cloud cover even possible. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some more scattered showers developing. Because we will have some chances for breaks in the clouds, it’s likely we may see a brief return to some haze in the skies from the smoke associated with the wildfires in Western Canada. It’s a brief return to the haze because of additional rain showers during the weekend keeping the smoke away.

