Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow, with Shower Chances Returning for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After a cloudy and gloomy start to the day today with showers working their way through the region this morning, skies cleared out late morning into the afternoon, allowing for more showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Shower chances continue through this evening, before eventually tapering off later tonight. This will leave cloudy skies in place going into Friday, with breaks in the clouds and some sunshine possible by the afternoon. Another area of low pressure develops and works into the region going into the weekend, keeping shower chances in the forecast along with cooler temperatures.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows shower chances continuing to push southward, impacting eastern parts of the county until about midnight. The early morning hours of Friday features more shower chances, before most of the shower activity tapers off before sunrise tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most places. This will actually be right around where we should be this time of year in terms of our temperatures. Winds will be shifting from the east into the northwest, but will remain on the lighter side going into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies for everyone across the region. Cloud cover eventually looks to break apart later in the day, however computer models have been having a hard time determining what time cloud cover breaks apart. The latest model runs are leaning towards the early afternoon hours, but more likely cloud cover will hang on through the mid to late afternoon. Showers return to the region tomorrow night, with chances remaining in the forecast going through the weekend. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, climbing up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most spots across the county. Northerly winds are expected to be light during the day tomorrow, not having much of an impact overall.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.