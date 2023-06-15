Summer Season Forecast 2023: Mild Temperatures on the Way?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Hello and thanks for checking out the 2023 Summer Season Forecast. I wanted to start by taking a look at the average daily temperatures between the months of May and September for the Caribou area. The average daily temperature is just the average of the high and low temperature for the day. As we go into the summer months, this average continues to climb into the mid and upper 60s, before eventually falling back into the 50s during the late summer and early fall months. This data is averaged over a 30 year period, with the most recent falling 1992 to 2022. The National Weather Service when computing their averages or ‘normals’ for an area, they’re basing the averages off of the 1990 to 2020 climate data for a region.

Average Daily Temperatures (May-Sep) (Blue: 1992-2022) (WAGM-TV)

Another key piece of information that we can look at with this graph is the change in temperatures between previous 30 year period. The previous 30 years before the current data, 1962 to 1992, shows how average temperatures used to be cooler overall, but especially more at the beginning and end of the season, where there appears to be more of a difference. Keep this in mind as this shows part of the warming trend we’ve been seeing over the past 30 years.

Average Daily Temperatures (May-Sep) (Blue: 1992-2022, Red: 1962-1992) (WAGM-TV)

This next graphic from our partners at Climate Central shows the increase in average temperatures during the summer just over the past 30 years. while the general trend shows ups and downs from year to year, the overall trend line has been upward, with an average increase of 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1970s.

Average Summer Temperatures for Presque Isle (WAGM-TV & Climate Central)

We’re not the only place experiencing warming over the past 30 years. looking across the Untied States, just about every state has seen some warming to some degree. Western states have seen the most warming in the past 30 years, with as much as 4 to 5 degrees difference in temperature since the 1970s. The exception, but not left out completely looks to be the northern and central plains. Temperatures over the past 30 years have increased some, but only by a degree or two, compared to the multiple degrees across the rest of the U.S.

Summer Warming Across the United States (Since 1970) (WAGM-TV & Climate Central)

Not only have we been seeing warmer temperatures overall, but we’ve also seen an increase in above average temperature days. in previous years, we averaged around 35 above average temperature days during the summer. As we’ve entered the 2000s, we’ve actually seen a big increase in above average temperature days, which has resulted in us seeing closer to 44 above average temperature days. Keep in mind this number is just the average, and we’ve actually seen more days than that over the past couple of years.

Above Average Days for Presque Isle (WAGM-TV & Climate Central)

Looking ahead at this summer, given what we know with the warming trend, it’s no surprise the Climate Prediction Center has us under a slightly above average temperatures going through the rest of June, July and into August. Keep in mind this map indicates the probability, and not how much warmer temperatures will be. With that being said, above average temperatures can be a degree or two, to as much as 20 degrees warmer than their average temperature counterparts. The southern and western United States also have a higher probability of seeing above average temperatures, with the exceptions to this being the northern and central part of the U.S.

Seasonal Temperature Outlook (WAGM-TV)

The seasonal precipitation outlook doesn’t have any indication of whether or not we’ll see more or less precipitation over the summer. With equal chances of either below or above, it’s likely that we won’t have any precipitation issues going through the summer months. After the rain shower activity that we’ve seen this past week, we won’t have to worry about drought conditions as much going through the summer months.

Seasonal Precipitation Outlook (WAGM-TV)

If you have any questions about the Summer Season Forecast, I’d be happy to answer them! Reach out using one of the ways on my Biography page!

