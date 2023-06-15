United Way of Aroostook Holds Annual Breakfast

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The United Way of Aroostook held it’s annual breakfast this morning.

Following a breakfast buffet community partners, volunteers, workplace campaigns and donors were recognized and awarded for their impacts to United Way’s efforts. In addition, new partners were announced to receive funding for this year.

“Each year we take a look at our communities and we meet with different organizations and leaders to find out what the needs are and what gaps need to be filled. After these conversations we bring together a group of volunteers to become part of the Community Impact Team. These experienced community volunteers, experts and agency representatives work together to hear from applicants and determine the highest community needs. We make sure duplication is not happening and see where funding can close the gaps in services.” says Tony Lahey – Board President, United Way of Aroostook

The organizations selected to be United Way partners for the following year are Ashland Caregivers, Aroostook Agency on Aging Nutrition Services and RSVP, ACAP Women, Infants and Children Program, Adopt a Block Aroostook, Catholic Charities Maine, Homeless Services of Aroostook and the Hope and Justice Project.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Drug Trafficking Arrests Made in Fort Fairfield: Fentanyl Seized in Traffic Stops
Temple Theatre
Changes ahead for the Houlton Temple Theatre
Crosswinds
Crosswinds Residential Care Facility visits Fort Kent Elementary School
During the Annual Town Meeting, a Limestone resident requests information regarding the...
Limestone Town Meeting Recessed Until June 28th
Acadian Village
Acadian Village in Van Buren opens for season

Latest News

Presque Isle Police Department
Presque Isle Police Department entrance closed for several weeks
Senators look to expand access to milk in schools
Senator Angus King
President Biden signs Senator King bill to increase benefits for Veterans and military families
Limestone Town Meeting