United Way of Aroostook Holds Annual Breakfast

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The United Way of Aroostook held it’s annual breakfast this morning.

Following a breakfast buffet community partners, volunteers, workplace campaigns and donors were recognized and awarded for their impacts to United Way’s efforts. In addition, new partners were announced to receive funding for this year.

“Each year we take a look at our communities and we meet with different organizations and leaders to find out what the needs are and what gaps need to be filled. After these conversations we bring together a group of volunteers to become part of the Community Impact Team. These experienced community volunteers, experts and agency representatives work together to hear from applicants and determine the highest community needs. We make sure duplication is not happening and see where funding can close the gaps in services.” says Tony Lahey – Board President, United Way of Aroostook

The organizations selected to be United Way partners for the following year are Ashland Caregivers, Aroostook Agency on Aging Nutrition Services and RSVP, ACAP Women, Infants and Children Program, Adopt a Block Aroostook, Catholic Charities Maine, Homeless Services of Aroostook and the Hope and Justice Project.

