Unveiling the Essentials: Rules, Penalties, and Techniques in Lacrosse

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - To excel in lacrosse, one must grasp the sport’s rules, penalties, and key techniques like cradling, shooting, and passing. In this next part of our series on lacrosse, we explore these essential aspects of the game.

One aspect of lacrosse in the rule book that causes most of its penalties, is checking

Adam Simoes, Boys Varsity Lacrosse Head Coach:” The checking rules are a little bit different than men and women’s four for men, We’re allowed to check the hand and check the stick for the ladies, They’re only allowed to check the head of the stick when it’s away from the body. checking for four men you cannot cross-check so you can see my hands are far apart. What you can do is bring your hands closer together. As long as that stick is not making contact with the opponent’s body, then It’s a safe check and you can kind of hit like that. There’s also Poke checking. So as we check towards the person, again, we’re poke checking out the hand or the stick or the top of the stick

Penalties are a crucial aspect of lacrosse, similar to hockey’s penalty system with penalty boxes, as they can greatly impact a team’s performance. In lacrosse, officials have full discretion to determine the duration of a penalty based on its severity.

Adam Simoes:” One of the penalties that you could get in lacrosse is a slash. All right. So you can never swing your stick with one hand and you can never baseball swing with a stick even if you have two hands on it. But you can hit as long as you’re aiming for the hand or the stick of the opponent. If you start making contact with the body, that’s when it becomes a penalty or a slash, Much like in hockey. In this sport, the official is allowed to grade the penalty depending on how hard it was. So it could go from one minute to 3 minutes as the official deems. So if you come across in check and push your arms up into their helmet, right. You have the potential of getting a penalty for up to 3 minutes, Any time you make contact with that helmet. A slash is typically a minute. And then there are even 30 second penalties like an offside’s and things like a push from behind could be deemed like that.

Cradling is a fundamental skill in lacrosse, comparable to dribbling in basketball or soccer. Strong stick handling and cradling techniques play a crucial role in a team’s success during a game.

Adam Simoes: ”The goal is to keep the ball in the stick. And so you’re using that centrifugal force as you cradle. What I teach my team is cradle from ear to ear. So this is for the boys, and I think it carries over very well for the girls, because what’s happening here is as I cradle from side to side, I’m keeping the ball in my stick. It prepares me to either pass the ball or shoot the ball. And also, if they’re checking my stick, guess where they’re going to hit me. They’re going to maybe hit me in the helmet and they’ll get a penalty.

Lacrosse can be a high-scoring game, which emphasizes the importance of offensive players mastering the fundamental shot technique.

Adam Simoes: ”Initially, we teach our younger players to always shoot straight over the shoulder, point the bottom of the stick towards the goal, follow through so that that elbow comes all the way through and back. So you get that full; It’s like a catapult if you think about it. So if you’re a great baseball player and you have a good throw, think about adding a stick to that.

It’s important to highlight that lacrosse shares many fundamental skills, techniques, and game plans with various other sports.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource Sports.

