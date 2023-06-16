Aroostook Agency on Aging sees increased demand for food boxes across the County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Agency on Aging is seeing an increased demand for food boxes throughout the County.

The Aroostook Agency on Aging offers free food box distributions to older or disabled persons who qualify for the program. These fresh and frozen meals are delivered with the intent to reduce hunger across the County. This federally funded program occurs once every month, supplying regular healthy foods to older people who may be unable to shop on their own. This program reaches roughly 20 different sites in northern Maine.

Kelley Fitzpatrick, the Manager of Nutrition Services at the Aroostook Agency on Aging, says that there has been an uptick in applications for the program in the last few months.

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, many programs have made cuts to food benefits, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). As of March, those enrolled in the program have seen a $95 monthly decrease in benefits. This, combined with rising food costs, has caused more people to need the food box program.

This program is continuously taking applications. For more information on how to enroll in the program and where the July food box distributions will take place, see the following:

Monday, July 3:

HOULTON -- The regular Senior Commodity Food Program distribution takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church on 110 Military Street. To enroll in this program, please contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396/1-800-439-1789.

Wednesday, July 5:

MARS HILL -- The regular Senior Commodity Food Program distribution takes place from 12:30 to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mars Hill Community Center at 10 ACI Street. To enroll in this program, please contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396/1-800-439-1789.

FORT FAIRFIELD -- The regular Senior Commodity Food Program distribution takes place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Dennis Catholic Church parking lot at 143 Main Street. To enroll in this program, please contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396/1-800-439-1789.

Thursday, July 6:

PRESQUE ISLE -- The regular Senior Commodity Food Program distribution takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pavilion farmers’ market parking lot at 19 Riverside Drive. To enroll in this program, please contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396/1-800-439-1789.

VAN BUREN -- The regular Senior Commodity Food Program distribution takes place from 1 to 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the American Legion at 117 Washington Avenue. To enroll in this program, please contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396/1-800-439-1789.

MADAWASKA -- The regular Senior Commodity Food Program distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to noon in the Four Seasons Trail Association parking lot at 425 Spring Street. To enroll in this program, please contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396/1-800-439-1789.

Friday, July 7:

FORT KENT -- The regular Senior Commodity Food Program distribution takes place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fort Kent Senior Citizen Center at 20 Pine Street. To enroll in this program, please contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396/1-800-439-1789.

CARIBOU -- The regular Senior Commodity Food Program distribution takes place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the parking lot of the Catholic Charities warehouse at 14 Old Van Buren Road. To enroll in this program, please contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396/1-800-439-1789

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.