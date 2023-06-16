Bill amended to allocate yearly funding for Maine’s DOT

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - A bill has been amended to allocate yearly funding to the State of Maine’s Department of Transportation (DOT) operations. Previously, funding for these operations came from short-term or one-time sources.

The amended bill, LD 259, will provide yearly funding for Maine’s roads and bridges. As a response to electric vehicles decreasing the revenue from gas tax receipts, Senator Brad Farrin proposed to dedicate 50% of the 5.5 percent sales tax from the sale of vehicles and vehicle-related parts to the Highway Fund. When the bill reached the Senate, an amendment was made to reduce the allocation of sales tax revenue to 40%, but to additionally include vehicle use tax.

Altogether, this amendment will secure at least $130-$150 million in permanent funding every year for the Highway Fund.

Governor Janet Mills signed the bill and issued the following statement: “This compromise agreement builds on my Administration’s record investment in Maine’s roads and bridges and advances our work to reduce borrowing, create a sustainable, long-term source of funding for infrastructure repair, and unlock nearly a billion dollars in matching Federal funding.” She continued, “This bill is good policy, it’s fiscally responsible, and Maine people will benefit from it. I applaud the Legislature for their work.”

MaineDOT Commissioner Bruce Van named this bill a “historic achievement”. He said, “”The need for sustainable, dedicated revenue for MaineDOT’s capital program has been a persistent challenge for decades, making long-term planning very challenging. This budget makes a huge stride toward fiscal sustainability for the Highway Fund.” Van continued that this amendment will benefit all people across the state in terms of safety, economic opportunity and their quality of life.

Senator Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, the Senate Republican Lead for the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, commented, “This transition to dedicated sources of funding that is going to last and grow over time is a really good move for the people of Maine.”

Aroostook’s Senate Republican Leader Trey Stewart also supports the bill, stating, “Passage of this bill eliminates the need to continually borrow against our future and pay interest when we don’t have to, particularly at a time when the State is flush with money.”

