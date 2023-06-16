Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce weathers strawberry shortage during annual strawberry shortcake sale

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce’s annual strawberry shortcake sale dealt with a strawberry shortage Thursday.

The organization presold over 23 hundred shortcakes to area businesses and began taking walk-in orders a 9 a.m., but had to stop walk-in orders at 11 a.m. after they ran out of the originally allotted number of strawberries.

“We had 700 pounds of strawberries, and they were gone by 10:30,” Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director LaNiece Sirois said. “So the good news is every grocery store in Central Aroostook County has stepped to help us.”

Sirois says with the help of strawberries picked up from local stores, they were still able to meet all business orders, but offers apologies to those who were unable to pick up a shortcake.

“I do want to thank the public for understanding. I know how frustrating it is when you have supply issues and you run out a lot quicker than you normally would, because that’s the normal amount of strawberries. For some reason, unbeknownst to why, we just didn’t have enough. We’ll make it through, we’re still smiling, we’re still working, we’re still cutting.”

The venue for the event shifted from the North Street Plaza to the Aroostook Centre Mall this year amid weather concerns.

