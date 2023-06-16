A Dreary Weekend Ahead with Rain Showers and Downpours Expected Both Days

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday! This evening’s weather setup shows an unorganized area of low pressure sitting off to the south and west of us this evening. As this low works into the Gulf of Maine, expect it to strengthen overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. This will leave us with scattered shower chances during the day tomorrow, before widespread shower activity moves in tomorrow night into Sunday. This will leave us with a rain-soaked Sunday, before showers eventually taper off going into the day Monday. Monday could still feature some shower chances, but the risk for showers looks low compared to the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover filling back in for places where it hasn’t already. Shower chances return across the region going into the morning hours as well, however the latest model runs keep them mainly focused over western parts of the county. Eastern areas could also see some shower activity before sunrise tomorrow, however the chances of seeing showers looks to be lower. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-50s once again during the overnight hours. Northeasterly winds are still expected to be light during the overnight hours, resulting in drier air continuing to work into the region. Patchy fog will likely develop once again, as temperatures fall back very close to the dew point.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Shower chances continue on and off during the day tomorrow, with cloudy skies otherwise expected across the county. It’s really not until the late afternoon and evening hours that steady shower activity begins to work into the region. This results in widespread showers overnight tomorrow night, with much of this activity expected to last into the day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Keep in mind this will be around 10 degrees below where we should be this time of year with our high temperatures. With rain showers returning for the afternoon and evening hours, this will quickly help to cool temperatures off going into tomorrow night.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Steady rain continues for much of the day Sunday. At this point the latest computer model runs indicate that shower activity becomes more scattered in nature during the afternoon hours of Sunday. This will leave us with a drying trend going into Sunday night, however cloud cover is still likely to start the work week. High temperatures Sunday will struggle to warm up. High temperatures only look to reach the lower to mid-50s by the afternoon hours. Northerly winds continue to be light but help to bring colder air into the region and keep it in place during the day. Without any sunshine to warm us up, temperatures are also likely to struggle during the day Monday.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall with this system over the weekend looks to provide more beneficial rain to the region. A half an inch to as much as an inch of rain looks possible between now and Sunday night. The latest model runs indicate that southern parts of the county stand the best chance of seeing higher rainfall amounts, with totals dropping off the further north you head in the county.

Rainfall Potential (Through the Weekend) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s Forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast at the link below. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.