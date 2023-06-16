Easton High School Senior Owen Sweeney Embarks on Soccer Journey to Spain

Easton, Maine (WAGM) - Owen Sweeney, a rising senior at Easton Jr Sr High School, is set to embark on a 10-day soccer journey to Spain. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity represents a crucial step towards realizing his dreams of reaching the next level in soccer.

Soccer was not Sweeney’s first love, but his passion has grown tremoudsly through the years

Owen Sweeney:” When i was younger, i was more into basketball then i was soccer and then i had a coach come up to me and he works with my dad, his name is Kyle Corrigan, and we talked to him and he said he had a soccer camp that was called ASA, Aroostook Soccer Academy. And we went and tried it out, I wasn’t the best player there at the start , but got to work hard.

Then one day during a practice, Sweeney’s Soccer coach for Easton Ryan Shaw, got a message from Gary Walker, a former player and coach for Manchester city, asking Sweeney if he wanted to play for Walker in Spain, he said yes of course.

Owen Sweeney:” it was some very big news and honestly, one of my dreams because my favorite team when i was younger played there, FC Barcelona, so just the opportunity to play in Spain was great”.

This exceptional opportunity for the young player is a testament to the relentless dedication he has shown in honing his skills. Through countless hours of practice, guidance from his personal coach and mentor Andre Anderson, and unwavering commitment to his craft, Sweeney has made significant(courtesy) strides both mentally and physically, elevating his game to new heights in soccer.

Owen sweeney:” Lots of training, lots of practicing, when some days i didn’t feel like it and lots of time where you just gotta grind through the tough times and keep practicing”.

For his parents, it has been a privilege to witness their son’s unwavering passion for the sport since his early days. They have observed his innate interest in kicking a ball, regardless of its type, and have watched him grow up with a deep love for the game.

Bill Sweeney and Sheree Sweeney:” Watching him grow up through those, has really been incredible, he’s gone from a little kid that struggled every where he went, to hard work, to really trying to put his best foot forward”.

This opportunity will be a huge opportunity for Sweeney’s Growth as a soccer player.

Owen Sweeney:” I feel like it will be a very good opportunity to see where i am compared to other kids, and i feel like i will do very well in Spain.

Sweeney’s journey to Spain begins on the 19th, where he will meet and practice with his team for the first time. Alongside 16 other players, including one international player, will then travel to Spain to compete in the Copa Catalunya youth international football tournament as part of the All Pro Soccer and Sports team.

Jonathon eigenmann, newssource sports.

