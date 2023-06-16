Follow-Up Friday: Chief Laurie Kelly looks back at distinguished career, announces retirement later this year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -From the first female police officer to the first female police chief in Presque Isle, Laurie Kelly has had a career of breaking the glass ceiling as we saw on this week’s Throwback Thursday. On this week’s Follow Up Friday, Corey Bouchard sits down with Chief Kelly to reflect on the Past and Present, and Learn what the Future may hold.

Chief Laurie Kelly - Presque Isle Police Department: “There were a few female officers in the state, a couple in the Sheriff’s Office, a couple in the State Police, but I think locally, in municipalities, I was the first one.”

Chief Laurie Kelly, who started with Presque Isle PD in late 1986 and attended the Academy in 1987, says overall the department was very welcoming of her, even if there was a bit of culture shock at first.

Chief Kelly: “I get that. I think they thought, of course, I was much younger, much smaller than, so I get their mindset of, you know, how is, you know, maybe a hundred-pound sopping wet girl going to back us up when the major crimes or stuff, then we’re like bar fights and burglaries and stuff like that. I think once I started and got through the Academy and, you know, it kind of got work in the streets, it was okay. She’s going to do fine. And then it was very encompassing, and then it was like, well, that’s, that’s kind of our girl, you know.”

Chief Kelly says she didn’t grow up wanting to be a cop; it just kind of happened.

Chief Kelly: “I got out of the military. I went to the military early out of high school. When I got out, I’m thinking, well, this is, I needed a job, and I’m like, that’s kind of what I did in the military, not exactly, but, and honestly, I had never really thought about it. But the more I did it, it just seemed to be kind of my niche.”

Chief Kelly says, for her, the most enjoyable part of the job is mentoring younger officers.

Chief Kelly: “I think it’s a culmination of everything and to see kind of the new generation of officers come in, that’s kind of exciting.”

As far as what comes next, Chief Kelly says this chapter of her life is coming to an end in a few months.

Chief Kelly: “So probably the end of this year, first of next year, I’ll be looking at retirement and let them take the torch and run with it. And I don’t have any set plan right at this time for retirement, but I think for the first part of it anyway, I will probably just take a little time, be a full-time Grammy, which I love, and, you know, and then go from there. Something strikes me, you know, take something up for maybe I won’t.”

Either way, she will take with her many great memories from her 37 years in law enforcement. Corey Bouchard, NS8.

