Houlton/GHCA Athlete Teanne Ewings Shines at New England Track and Field Championships

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Teanne Ewings of Houlton/GHCA had a good weekend at the New England Track and Field Championships in Bangor

In the girls’ 800-meter run, she achieved a personal record, finishing 20th overall with a time of 2:22.93, improving by approximately 2 seconds. She also secured a new PR of nearly 6 seconds in the 1600 meters, placing third with a time of 4:56.23. This marked the first time she ran the event under 5 minutes and it has earned her a spot in the top 10 all-time for a Maine girl in the 1600. Her exceptional performance garnered her the recognition of All New England. Reflecting on her achievements, Ewings expressed it was a valuable experience that instilled a lot of confidence and motivation in her future competitions.

Teanne Ewings:” i was really happy with it, my goal this season was to break five minutes and i had the competition there to push me to do it so, it was nice. yeah it gave me a lot of confidence that i can race at the higher level because we didn’t have much competition in the beginning of the season. my focus moving forward is to just keep pushing, train alot this summer, and hopefully have a good cross country season”.

