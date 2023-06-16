Houlton/GHCA Athlete Teanne Ewings Shines at New England Track and Field Championships

By Jonathon Eigenmann
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Teanne Ewings of Houlton/GHCA had a good weekend at the New England Track and Field Championships in Bangor

In the girls’ 800-meter run, she achieved a personal record, finishing 20th overall with a time of 2:22.93, improving by approximately 2 seconds. She also secured a new PR of nearly 6 seconds in the 1600 meters, placing third with a time of 4:56.23. This marked the first time she ran the event under 5 minutes and it has earned her a spot in the top 10 all-time for a Maine girl in the 1600. Her exceptional performance garnered her the recognition of All New England. Reflecting on her achievements, Ewings expressed it was a valuable experience that instilled a lot of confidence and motivation in her future competitions.

Teanne Ewings:” i was really happy with it, my goal this season was to break five minutes and i had the competition there to push me to do it so, it was nice. yeah it gave me a lot of confidence that i can race at the higher level because we didn’t have much competition in the beginning of the season. my focus moving forward is to just keep pushing, train alot this summer, and hopefully have a good cross country season”.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Angus King
President Biden signs Senator King bill to increase benefits for Veterans and military families
Multiple Drug Trafficking Arrests Made in Fort Fairfield: Fentanyl Seized in Traffic Stops
Woman arrested after allegedly throwing herself, daughter off bridge in Washburn
Presque Isle Police Department
Presque Isle Police Department entrance closed for several weeks
.
Throwback Thursday - Presque Isle’s First Female Police Officer

Latest News

essential aspects of Lacrosse
Unveiling the Essentials: Rules, Penalties, and Techniques in Lacrosse
Lacrosse
Uncovering Lacrosse: Understanding the Game Inside Out
Ron Turcotte talks about his success in horse racing.
Ron Turcotte from a small town to Hall of Fame Career.
Challenges for Playoff Teams
Playoff Teams Overcome Challenges Amidst Multiple Game Postponements and Unplayable Fields