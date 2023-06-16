Madawaska’s County Village Estates has 15th birthday celebration

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Some assisted living facilities are only now feeling the relief of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Madawaska County Village Estates home celebrated their 15th year anniversary, the first celebration they’ve had in three years due to the pandemic.

Louis Dugal, the Administrator of County Village Estates, said that they are joyful to be on the other side of the pandemic. He said, “We’ve been fortunate now that Covid has been declared over. Our residents are very pleased that we’re back to more of a normal routine, and being able to be outside as much as they’d like and have visitors. And it just makes it easier for the visitors and the residents to be able to be back to normal, which we’re very pleased about.”

In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary, the Dugal family honored late co-founder, George Dugal. In the last year, the family has set up the George Dugal Memorial Healthcare Scholarship. Employees are eligible for this scholarship to further their education in healthcare.

The County Village Estates celebrated by having live music, a catered lunch, dancing and cake. Staff and residents were seen singing and dancing along to songs with local band The Sunshine Boys. Staff, residents and family were all invited to join in the celebrations.

