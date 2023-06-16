Presque Isle Native Covers College Athlete Day at White House

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle native paid a visit to the White House to cover College Athlete Day.

Earlier this week, The White House welcomed NCAA national champions across the US to celebrate their accomplishments in part of the first ever College athlete day. This was the first time the White House hosted NCAA national champions from all three divisions. Vice President Kamala Harris was there to welcome the students

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America: “Congratulations to the over 1,000 students athletes here for this first of it’s kind of event at the White House’.

Cameron Levasseur, a Presque Isle native and WAGM intern, took part in the day by covering it for his college’s newspaper at Quinnipiac University. Levasseur is a sports editor for the college newspaper, the Quinnipiac Chronicle, and covered the men’s hockey team’s run to the NCAA title this past April. He says it was an honor to spend the day at the White House.

Cameron Levasseur, WAGM-TV Intern: “We just kind of hung out around D.C, We were in the White House for all of Monday, so we were there for 8 hours on Monday. The best way I can describe is hurry up and wait, you run to do one thing and then you are waiting for an hour before the thing actually happens. It was cool to see some of the inner works of a building like that. We actually got to go down into the pool, in the basement, the place where they built the briefing room, and sign our names down there to edge our mark in the White House history which is pretty cool.”

47 teams representing 19 sports took part in the event. President Joe Biden had to miss the event due to a root canal procedure.

