Seven-year-old wins lifetime fishing license

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Seven-year-old Benjamin Shackette was the winner of the “Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs” Annual Youth Fishing Derby on June 2, 2023. His winning catch measured 13.2 inches, making it the longest trout of the day.

The Presque Ilse Elks Lodge hosted an event to award the young angler with a lifetime fishing license. Mark Allen presented the award, which was donated by the Presque Isle Fish & Game Club.

The annual event was free of charge and open to youth aged 3 to 16.

