Some Sunshine and Scattered Showers, Cooler Temperatures this Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We had some isolated thunderstorms roll through the region yesterday afternoon and evening and it did briefly cool off our temperatures this morning. Temperatures have started off into the lower 50s trending at bit cooler than where our temperatures were at this time yesterday. Even with cooler temperatures this morning, we are expected to see them warm up through the afternoon because conditions will trend drier through the course of the day with some filtered sunshine.

Dewpoints (WAGM)

It still feels a bit humid heading out the door this morning because of dewpoints siting into the 50s. However it’s not as humid as we were at this time yesterday morning. Most of the humid air has been centered towards areas in southern parts of the county where dewpoints are closer to the 60 degree mark.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We are caught in between two systems looking at this Morning’s Weather Setup with yesterday’s system providing the thunderstorms now exiting to the east just over the Nova Scotia region. That is why we will likely see mainly drier conditions going throughout the day with the exception of some scattered showers developing near the evening hours. Our next system to our west will not only provide us with some showers this weekend, but it will briefly cool our temperatures to below average.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Before we cool off those temperatures this weekend, we will continue to see highs peaking into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. I think the best chance for areas reaching highs into the lower 70s will be those who see more sunshine into the afternoon. Going hour by hour for you, we are starting the morning off with the enhanced cloud cover continuing. The best chance for some breaks in the cloud cover will be during the lunchtime hours. Those filtered areas of sunshine will continue until we get to the evening commute. That’s when cloud cover will slowly fill back in leading to some chances for scattered showers developing. Because of how scattered the showers will be, it will result in very light rainfall accumulations. We see lows fall back closer to the low to middle 50s as rain shower chances continue.

Father's Day Forecast (WAGM)

The weekend has been trending rainy and cool. Tomorrow’s highs quickly fall below average only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s as our next system crosses into the region. Tomorrow’s rain showers do look to be more widespread with some chances for localized heavier bands resulting in more moderate rain accumulations. The rain will continue to be the trend for your father’s day plans with temperatures closer to the middle to upper 50s, but because there will be some greater chances for breaks in the shower activity in the afternoon it does look to be the better of the two days.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend and Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there!

