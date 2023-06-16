Throwback Thursday - Presque Isle’s First Female Police Officer

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

In today’s world, many women hold positions in industries and professions traditionally dominated by men, but that hasn’t always been the case. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

The latter half of the 20th century held a number of changes for those in the workforce. As social norms began to progress beyond traditional values, women began careers and sought new opportunities to follow their dreams. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1987 where WAGM reporter Sue Bernard gave us our first look at The Star City’s first female officer, newly graduated from the academy.

Today you are graduating from the most important school you will ever attend, whether you are a High School graduate, a college graduate or not. I say this not just because the Academy program is a good one, and it is. Or that your high school or college diploma isn’t important because they are. But the successful completion of this course of training empowers and entrusts you with great authority to affect the lives of your fellow citizens for many years to come.

Laurie Courier, of Presque Isle, graduated with honors, winning the Physical Fitness Award. She will work as a patrolman for Presque Isle PD.

“It’s a challenge and that that’s why I chose this line of work. I was in the army before. You know, I really interested in the work and especially after coming to the school and being through everything with everybody, it’s I’m really looking forward to it. Very exciting for me.” says Courier.

“Of course, Laurie is Presque Isle’s first female police officer. We’re proud of her and we’re looking forward to her. Coming to work with us.” says Cheif Peter Lavway of the Presque Isle Police Department.

“You think, chief, that places any pressure on her, more pressure to perform better? Do you think people will be looking at her closer?”

“No, I don’t. I think the lawyer is going to be accepted as a police officer both by the Community and the officers that she’s working with.”

Also graduating the 12 week course from the county, Darrell Crandall Jr will be joining the Sheriff’s Department and Stephen Byther of Caribou will be joining his hometown force.

