Cloudy Skies with Isolated Shower Chances Today, Mild Temps Late Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It was a cold and rainy weekend with temperatures well below average. In fact yesterday most area struggled to reach temperatures past the lower 50s.

Looking at some of our rainfall reports within the last 24 hours, the highest totals came from areas to the far north. Places like Van Buren and Frenchville picked up totals at or near an inch. However, those totals did vary depending on where you were in the county. Most other areas saw totals at or near a quarter inch of rain. While we have some chances for showers this afternoon, anything we do see will stay very isolated in nature and won’t really add to our rainfall totals.

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows our last system that provided us with the rain and below average temperatures now weakening sitting just over the Canadian Maritimes. We do have an area of high pressure developing to the west of the region, but because it will take a while to strengthen, initially we will have a tough time breaking from the cloud cover. Once it does strengthen overhead, it will provide us with plenty of sunshine and a chance for temperatures reaching above average.

We are slowly warming up our temperatures this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover sticks around throughout the morning. Some of us may be lucky enough to see some glimpses of the blue skies however I do think those breaks will be quickly filled back in with cloud cover. The best chance for any isolated showers developing will be centered towards the lunchtime hours and early afternoon. Showers will be few and far between and will be quick to move out the region. Once we turn things towards the overnight hours, shower chances fizzle out and cloud cover slowly breaks putting our overnight lows in the low 50s.

As soon as we let go of some of the cloud cover tomorrow, temperatures warm up back to average into the upper 60s and low 70s. Because we will see more of a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, areas that see more sunshine will have a better chance at reaching the lower 70s. The further we go into the work week, we will see plenty of sunshine resulting in temperatures going well above average into the 80s and 90s.

