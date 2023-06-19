The Emergency Operations Plans for Rural Jurisdictions course was provided by The Aroostook County Emergency Management for local leaders and community members of Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Emergency Operations Plans for Rural Jurisdiction is a course not typically offered by the Aroostook County Emergency Management. Darren Woods, the Emergency Management Director, felt this training essential for local jurisdictions to formulate their safety plans. Woods said, “Unusual training for us to have but we felt the need for us to help our local jurisdictions and communities and agencies a little bit better with their emergency plans.” Woods states what this training is for, “Intended to help communities develop plans that encompass all hazards, including natural and man-made such as terrorist events.” The Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency provides support and help for communities to develop safety plans. Woods says, “The plans really need to be created… locally with the folks that know about their local area better.”

Among the attendees was Dwayne Young, the Administrative Assistant for the Town of Weston. Young traveled to Caribou to attend the course he said he finds valuable, “For me this is something I don’t get a lot of because I’m at the far extreme southern end of the County we do have the Zoom opportunities but where I’m the technically the only employee of the town there’s a lot of other stuff going on so this kinda usually takes a backseat to what the other stuff. For me, this is it’s very informational I’ve done some of the independent study courses that they’ve had but this is something that I think that we’re lacking a little bit in some of the smaller towns.” Twenty-six people from Around Aroostook County registered for the course. After completing the eight-hour course, participants received a certification from the Rural Development Consortium. The agency hopes the attendees will take their newly gained skills and knowledge back to their communities.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.