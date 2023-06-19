Medical Monday: Hernias

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Hernias most commonly develop in adults. Vanessa Symonick spoke to a doctor about some of the signs of a hernia developing and how you can prevent one from occurring in this week’s Medical Monday.

Dr. Tiffany Frederickson: People who have a hernia will first notice a lump, sometimes pain, a bulge in this area where the hernia might be developing. Over time, it can become more obvious that there’s something wrong there”.

Dr. Tiffany Frederickson is the department chair of general and vascular surgery at AR Gould. She says a hernia is a hole in the abdominal wall.

Frederickson: “It’s like having a hole in this piece of canvas here which allows things on the inside of the belly to push out like this.”

While she says younger patients can develop a hernia, they most commonly develop in adults mainly with patients who routinely lift heavier objects.

Frederickson: “Most of our patients as far as hernias go are going to be adults who have done heavy lifting lifestyle for most of their lives, or have been smokers, or have had surgery before.”

And like other medical conditions, Frederickson says prevention is key. The two common methods used to repair a hernia are done through surgery. One method for repairing them can be through sewing them shut, but Fredrickson says more commonly, doctors will use a patch.

Frederickson: “More commonly for larger hernias and groin hernias, we actually repair them through a patch or a mesh piece. It basically goes on the backside of the tissue like this and gets stitched in place or held in place with staples or other devices.”

Once the surgery is completed, Fredrickson says it’s important to avoid heavy lifting to allow the scar tissue to be repaired and to prevent the hernia from redeveloping.

Frederickson: “We just want to limit the core muscle activity. Not a lot of lifting, pushing, pulling, and the idea there is to allow that scar tissue to heal without getting pulled or separated and that cuts the risk of getting a hernia down”.

She goes on to say that if you do think you may notice a hernia developing to contact your primary care provider. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

