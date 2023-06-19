New Sweden Historical Society hosts Midsommar Festival

NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) - Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Midsommar festival in New Sweden Saturday. The second day of a three-day festival celebrating the summer solstice, Saturday’s events included Dala horse painting, flower crown making and the decoration and raising of the maypole.

“It’s a really unique opportunity to find something that otherwise you would be hard pressed to find anywhere else in the United States,” Lukas Lagasse, president of the New Sweden Historical Society said. “It’s the welcoming aspect of it. It’s coming home. It’s the beauty of the festival and it’s just a celebration of life and rebirth and prosperity in the year to come.”

Kris Zuidema drove up from Standish in search of this unique experience.

“Everything is wonderful, everybody is really friendly,” Zuidema said. My husband is half-Swedish, his maternal grandmother and grandfather came from Sweden, so that was a big reason why we came, so he could be with his people.”

But you don’t have to be Swedish to appreciate what Midsommar has to offer, there’s something for everyone to enjoy between the activities, food and the six museums open to the public on the property.

“We say Swedish by association, so you don’t necessarily have to be Swedish to enjoy Midsommar, Lagasse said. Really, it’s just about being outdoors and welcoming, especially this time of year ... because you know, in Northern Maine, its winter and then it goes right into summer, there’s really no spring, so it’s finally the celebration that summer is here.”

Even rain couldn’t stop that celebration, as festival goers still showed up, despite constant showers throughout the morning, which officials say seems to be a yearly occurrence for the event.

“Somebody was joking earlier that we should sell umbrellas with the Swedish flag on it, and I agree because I think that would be a great fundraiser for the historical society.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.