One More Day of Shower Chances Tomorrow, Before Summer Like Weather Returns Later This Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After another gloomy day stepping outside today, we finally have some improvement on the way for later this week. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure trying to take over our weather back off to the west of us. It will still be far enough away tomorrow to keep us with a chance for showers during the afternoon hours, before shower chances taper off tomorrow evening, and high pressure is finally able to work eastward going into Wednesday. This will leave us with a nicer but warmer pattern in store, with temperatures quickly heating up through the rest of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows shower chances quickly tapering off this evening, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the rest of the overnight hours tonight. This will allow temperatures to cool off in some spots a bit more versus others. Tomorrow starts off with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the county, with some spots seeing some sunshine to start the day. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most spots across the region. Northwesterly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours but will help to bring cooler air into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. Keep in mind any sunshine that is seen during the day tomorrow will likely add to the instability in the atmosphere and shower chances during the afternoon. Once showers move through, skies look to clear out, leaving us with a nice end to the day with plenty of sunshine. Clear skies during the overnight hours will result in cooler than otherwise expected temperatures, before plenty of sunshine is in store for Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will make it into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most places. Showers are more possible during the afternoon hours, helping to cool temperatures off. Northerly winds will still be on the lighter side during the day tomorrow, keeping things slightly cooler.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Summer begins Wednesday! The first astronomical day of summer begins Wednesday at 10:57 am. We’re looking at a wonderful day in store with plenty of sunshine across the county. Temperatures also look to warm up by the afternoon back above average, resulting in a summer like day outside overall.

Summer Begins Wednesday! (WAGM-TV)

Not a cloud in sight on future satellite and radar for Wednesday. It looks like it will be a wonderful day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures across the county. Skies remain clear Wednesday night, resulting in another nice start to the day Thursday with milder temperatures also possible. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 70s for most spots across the county. Westerly winds are still expected to be light during the day, helping to bring warmer air into the region.

Wednesday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast at the link below. Have a great evening!

