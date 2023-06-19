Over 300 youngsters compete in Track and Field meet

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a very busy day on the track at the Dr Gehrig Johnson Athletic Complex on Monday. The Northern Maine Recreation Association hosted the Track and Field Championships. This event is open to youngsters from all over the state, but all of hte competitors were from the County.

(Andrew Perry):” We are looking at about 300 participants who have qualified for today’s meet. We are ecstatic with the numbers. Very happy with the turnout. Couldn’t be more pleased.”

Youngsters competed in several different events from the standing long jump to running events to the softball throw. 7year old twins Kyren and Quntyn Caverhill were both competing in several different events and showed off their arm strength.

(Kyren Caverhill):” I am doing the softball throw and it’s fun.”

(Quintyn Caverhill):” The long jump, softball throw and the 100 meter run.”

10 year old Corey Cote of Caribou started warming up his arm yesterday for the softball throw.

(Corey Cote):” I actually had a little practice last night.”

Cote enjoys the day because he competes in several events.

Cote:” Because it is running and it’s kind of baseball too.”

The Track events are the favorites of many of the young athletes including Liam Cyr and Lillian Johnson

(Liam Cyr):” I love running. I have been growing up from it for a long time. I used to go to this daycare where we would like run around and play all day outside. It was really fun. When I heard that you could do track, I was like I want to do that because I am a good runner.”

(Lillian Johnson):” I really like running because it makes me feel good. Plus, it takes my mind off things and helps me calm down. I also like to do it because of my friends. I am doing the 800 and I really like that.”

The youngsters came from several of the Recreation Department around the County. Fort Kent always brings a large contingent

(Jason Nadeau):” The kids are anxious for this every year. We have had a good program running for years now. Davis Cyr started it off for us and Sarah Mulcahy has taken over. We had over 35 kids last year and another 30 this year. It’s a great feeder program for our middle school track team as well as our high school track team. It’s something we look forward to every spring.”

The NMRCA tries to hold several different events through the summer to keep the youngsters active.

Perry:” We love to get together with the communities and band together to bring as many people together as we can. That is what NMCRA is all about.”

Four youngsters ended with perfect scores winning all three individual events they were entered in.

On the girls side, Charlotte Estabrook of Houlton, Scarlett Beckum of Woodland and Lilly Bell of Caribou won three indiviual events and on the boys side Honor Babin of Fort Fairfield also ended with a perfect score.

