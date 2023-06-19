Pest management specialist discusses surge in Aroostook County tent caterpillar population

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An unusual influx of tent caterpillars has invaded Northern Maine this spring, the beginning of an outbreak that historically tends to last around three years, according to University of Maine pest management specialist James Dill.

“It’s a cyclic type of pest, sort of like the spruce budworm,” Dill said. “We have found that normally every 15 or so years there may be an outbreak. The last large outbreak we had in Aroostook County I think was the 80′s, so it’s been almost 40 years since we’ve had an outbreak this large.”

The caterpillars produce only one generation each year, which hatches in early May and feasts on leaves in the surrounding area, defoliating entire trees and patches of forest. At this point in the season, a lot of that defoliation has already occurred.

“What is happening is the caterpillars are pretty well full grown, and right now they’re doing one of two things,” Dill said. ”They’re either looking for more food as they’re defoliating the trees they’re in and they’re moving out, or they’re already full grown and they’re looking for some place to pupate.”

As this occurs, Dill said people may begin to see more of the insects around their houses.

“They like to get in, if you think about where siding is, that little lip. They love to get in there and make their cocoons. And the cocoons are about an inch or so in length and kind of a whiteish to yellowish color,” Dill said. “So I suggest to people as they’re looking around their homes over the next couple of weeks, if they see those to remove them and destroy them.

To get rid of the caterpillar nests, Dill said almost any method works, from squishing them, to putting them in soap-filled water, to burying the cocoons. He adds while it may be frustrating, there is little you can do to curb the current population.

“Even though it’s a big problem, hardwood trees can withstand complete foliation for two or three years before they start to get any real issues with them,” Dill said. So it’s kind of ‘grin and bear it,’ and I hate to say that because I realize it’s a super nuisance at the moment.”

Dill is hopeful that a rain-filled, wet spring will cause viruses and fungi to wreak havoc on the caterpillars and lead to a severely depleted population next year.

