Pharmacy technicians will no longer be able to administer vaccines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAGM) - The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) was recalled as of June 12, 2023.

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) was put in place during the pandemic to allow pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to administer certain vaccines, including the vaccine for COVID-19. This act enabled people to go to their local pharmacy for vaccines, which increased accessibility for people who could not travel or did not live near a healthcare facility.

This act, No. 899, was recalled as of June 12, 2023. During the pandemic, the requirements for technicians were to take a 20-hour course and must administer the vaccines under the direct supervision of a pharmacist who meets administration requirements. After the recall, only qualified pharmacists will be able to administer vaccines.

However, this recall will not likely affect many pharmacies in the County as most do not currently have any technicians administering vaccines.

