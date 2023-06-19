Strawberry crop delayed due to weather

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - It’s looking like you might have to wait a little longer to get your strawberries this year.

Farmer Mark Goughan, of Goughan’s Farm in Caribou: “The strawberries, like any other crop, and like all the other crops we grow, are struggling.”

Strawberry season in the County has been delayed due to unusual weather patterns, including dry periods at the beginning of the year and cold temperatures and too much rain in the last month. Farms across the County have been affected, leaving many unsure when their crops will be ready.

Frank McElwain, of McElwain’s Strawberry Farm, noted that his strawberry crop will likely be delayed for only a matter of days. He said, “It’ll just push back the season, possibly a few days. People are anxious and calling and asking and we don’t know because it can change with the sunshine.”

Farmer Mark Goughan commented on the potential cause for this delay. He said, “Somewhere in the middle of May until now it has been cold, and we’ve had a lot of water. And we’re on raised beds so the water in itself wasn’t bad, but we need heat. We need sun. We need to just get back to good old normal 72-degree weather for normal Maine.”

Additionally, raspberries and seeded crops may also be affected by the unusual weather patterns and the lack of heat. Farmer Mark Goughan commented on how his crop would be affected: “We’re not getting the heat units we should get and affecting not only our strawberries but it’s affecting all our crops that we put in the ground.”

Frank McElwain agreed that his crops would also be affected: “It’s delayed some planting. Pumpkins are a heat loving crop and they’re right up against it. We did sneak them in about a week ago.”

Nonetheless, farmers are hopeful there will be strawberries ready in the next few weeks. To find out more information you can check in with your local grower.

