Third annual Pride Aroostook Festival held in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The day started with a flag raising and ended with a walking parade, as the LGBTQ+ community celebrated pride month with the third annual Pride Aroostook Festival in Presque Isle Saturday.

The festival featured dozens of vendors and ally groups set up at the Riverside Pavilion, accompanied by live music and food.

“It’s really a good mix of a little of everything for everybody,” Shawna Traugh, a member of the Pride Aroostook executive committee said. “So that they know that gender-affirming care exists. They know that acceptance is here for you if want to pursue additional education at a specific institution.”

Acceptance is a big theme for organizers, who say they want the festival to be an environment for everyone to feel welcome.

“We were inspired to do this because we love our community, we love our kids and individuals who identify as LGBTQ+,” Traugh said. “We want to ensure they know that there’s a welcoming community that exists and we’re here to support and encourage anyone and everyone to come see what we’re all about.”

That message was felt by those who attended, who said it gave them a place to be themselves.

“I’d say it’s pretty important to have this little space to just feel free for once and be yourself and just meet other people,” Kieran Chalu, a festival attendee, said. “Because the struggle with that, it causes so much depression and you feel so negative of yourself because you feel like you’re weird, but having this area to just be yourself, I’d say it’s lovely to have.”

The city of Presque Isle recently issued a proclamation declaring June pride month and helped host a pride flag raising at city hall Saturday morning, actions of support that are much appreciated by Pride Aroostook.

“I think its huge, because we live in a rural community and there are people that talk about things that may not be pro LGBTQ,” Traugh said. “And it’s really about just acknowledging that we exist, that we’re here and we want to be supportive.

Organizers said that the community should feel free to reach out to them with questions or to give input regarding future activities and events and that they’re willing to meet and have an open conversation with anyone who wishes to be better informed on what pride is about.

