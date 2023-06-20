Construction safety as Summer approaches

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Summer is around the corner, and construction season has begun in Aroostook County. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has more on the importance of safety when driving by a work zone.

According to the Maine DOT website, an average of 700 crashes occur each year in Maine work zones. Workers in these areas are vulnerable to serious injury, as are vehicle occupants. Summer is a busy time of year for construction workers, so, it’s important to be safe when approaching a work zone.

Lt. Brian Harris, Maine State Police, says “Watch for especially the lower speed signs, because what you will see on the interstate as you are entering these constructions zones you are use to a 75 or a 65 mph speed limit, it may be reduced to 55 or 50. If you see a secondary sign that is black and white with a different speed than what you are accustomed to, that is the speed you have to follow.”

Lt. Brian Harris of the Maine State Police says folks should be aware that as a driver there will be construction workers working that may not be paying attention to the traffic. He says one of the complaints police get from flagmen is cars driving past their stop signs.

Lt. Brian Harris: “It’s not like going through trying to beat the yellow light on a traffic light, when that sign turns stop, it is stop. They are stopping you for a reason, because they have already communicated to the other flagmen on the other end, that this is the last car going through and they are stopping you so that last car can travel through. Just wait your turn, I know it can be impatient sometimes, you may be in a hurry to get somewhere, but take those few extra seconds to stop.”

Harris adds he still catches people speeding in work zones. He says the double fine for speeding there is needed to slow traffic down.

Lt. Brian Harris: “It usually helps slow down the majority of the traffic down, but unfortunately doesn’t slow everybody down. There is still some that want to take chance to get through the construction zone a little bit faster than the normal operator, but those double fines and speed zones are there for a reason. It’s for the safety for the construction crew in that area.”

When approaching a work zone, it’s also important to remember not to be on your phone.

Lt. Brian Harris: “Some people still they don’t realize that texting and driving is not just when you are doing 55 miles per hour down the road. It’s also when you are stopped at that flagmen, waiting for your turn to go through, you still cannot operate a handheld device. You are still in operation of the car, even though it is stopped, you are still operating the motor vehicle at that time.”

Harris says by simply following these tips, both construction workers and drivers can enjoy a safe construction season. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

