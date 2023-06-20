Madawaska student receives MEMIC education scholarship

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - A Madawaska student is the recipient of a scholarship designed to help students whose family members have suffered severe workplace injury. Chloe Ruest, from Madawaska, was the recipient of a 2023 Harvey M. Picker Horizon Scholarship.

Ruest will use her $7,500 scholarship to enroll at Southern Maine Community College to pursue a career in Early Childhood Education. She previously attended the St. John Valley Technology Center’s Early Childhood Program and has worked at a local day care center.

MEMIC Group President & CEO Michael P. Bourque says, “We are happy to reward their dedication to their families, their communities, and their own personal educational and career goals with help from our 22nd round of Horizon Scholarships.”

Ruest is the second person in her family to receive this scholarship and was selected on a basis of financial need, academic performance, community involvement and future promise. She has been described by her mentors as “calm, caring, trustworthy, creative, dedicated … and super reliable.”

