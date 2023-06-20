Monster Truck Nitro Tour makes first trip up to Spud Speedway

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Many gathered at Spud Speedway Saturday to watch the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour made a pit stop at Spud Speedway on Saturday. The event is a fun way to bring friends and families out in the community and watch some trucks.

Greg Winchenvach, Owner/Operator for Crushstation Lumberjack Monster Trucks, says “It’s about family entertainment really. We come up here and perform and try to make everybody happy. It’s a cutaway from the everyday life that we all go through, and get to watch some giant trucks smash some stuff up.”

This year marked the first year that the Monster Truck Nitro Tour made the stop at Spud Speedway. The tour has shows currently in 48 states in the U.S. including a possible show in Canada in the future.

Cameron Migues, Production Manager for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour, says “We are going to have Monster trucks doing wheelies, and racing, and freestyle, and donuts. And then we also got some mini cars here, new racing series that is trying to start right here up in Maine running mini midgets. Hopefully the track dries up, they are going to get some laps in, if not they are going to come out and do some exhibitions for us. Should be a really cool afternoon.”

While there were lots of monster trucks at the event, they also had midget cart races. For Barry Tweedie of the Maine Outlaw Midget Series, the tour was to debut the midget cart racing series.

Barry Tweedie, Maine Outlaw Midget Series, says “This is actually the first for anything actually, we tested 95 three different times. We tested here once, this is our first race if the weather allows us. We got the midgets, we’ve had them for two and a half months I guess in the state here. We got a couple new ones to build, one we have started so we are trying to grow this Maine Outlaw Midget Series.”

For some, what makes the event special is both the staff that make it happen and bringing the families out for fun.

Greg Winchenvach: “This event personally is special for me is because this is the first place I ever debuted Crushstation, but it’s a big family event. I see a lot of families out here, the kids come in here because they like the big trucks, but the moms and dads when they leave here at the end of the night. They are cheering just as much as the kids are, so it makes it a fun time.”

Cameron Migues: “The staff we have behind it, everybody that does this wants to make sure when we show up. We put on the best show possible, everybody has the best fan experience possible, and that when you leave you had two hours of just having fun.”

Migues says they look to bring the tour back to Spud Speedway next year. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.